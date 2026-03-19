Belgium PM clarifies 'normalize ties with Russia' remarks

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Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever clarified his controversial remarks about “normalizing ties with Russia,” stressing that any normalization is only possible after peace is achieved in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the European Council meeting, De Wever emphasized Belgium’s continued full support for Kyiv and backing of the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Moscow, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If I speak about normalizing relations, it is in a situation where we achieve an acceptable and sustainable peace with Russia,” De Wever said, calling it a long-term goal. He added that Europe must participate in negotiations, noting it is not normal to finance the war without a seat at the negotiating table.

The prime minister also addressed previous statements suggesting Europe cannot “economically strangle” Russia or fully arm Ukraine without U.S. support, warning that the EU must have its own negotiation mandate. De Wever’s comments follow scrutiny over Belgium’s handling of frozen Russian assets, which some European countries view as excessive.

News.Az