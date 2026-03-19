OpenAI set to acquire Astral

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OpenAI is set to acquire Astral, integrating its powerful open-source developer tools into the Codex ecosystem.

Astral has developed some of the most widely used open-source Python tools, empowering developers to work more efficiently with modern technologies like uv , Ruff , and ty, News.Az reports, citing the company.

These tools support millions of developer workflows and have become integral to the modern Python development ecosystem. As part of its developer-first philosophy, Astral is committed to supporting these open-source products even after its acquisition by OpenAI.

By integrating Astral’s tooling and engineering expertise into OpenAI, the company aims to accelerate progress on Codex and broaden the impact of AI across the software development lifecycle.

News.Az