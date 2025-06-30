China launches new freight train linking Beijing to Baku
Photo: Xinhua
A China-Europe freight train waits for departure at Beijing International Land Port in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2025.
A new China-Europe freight train route linking Beijing to Baku of Azerbaijan was launched Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Riding on the "rail-sea-rail" multimodal transport, the payload is scheduled to get across the Caspian Sea by ship, and arrive in Baku in 15 days.