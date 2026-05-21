OpenAI to help Japan counter cyber threats with new AI model

OpenAI to help Japan counter cyber threats with new AI model

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OpenAI, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said on Thursday that it will provide the Japanese government and selected companies with an AI model featuring advanced cybersecurity capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The announcement comes amid rising concerns over the potential use of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks, following the recent release by Anthropic of its Claude Mythos model.

Experts say the system is highly capable of identifying software vulnerabilities and could potentially be misused to target financial institutions and other organizations.

Paul Nakasone, a board member of OpenAI, said at a press briefing that he had discussed AI-driven cyberattack risks with Japanese government officials, who reportedly expressed strong interest in the issue.

The company said its newest model, GPT-5.5-Cyber, was introduced in a “limited preview” earlier this month. It is designed with the goal of “securing critical infrastructure to support specialized cybersecurity workflows that help protect the broader ecosystem.”

News.Az