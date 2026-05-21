China warns EU of countermeasures over trade restrictions

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China has warned on Thursday that it would take “resolute countermeasures” if the European Union proceeds with what Beijing describes as discriminatory restrictions targeting Chinese companies and products, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

At a regular press briefing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong responded to reports that the European Commission is considering new trade instruments aimed at addressing concerns over Chinese industrial “overcapacity.”

“If we label trade surpluses as ‘overcapacity,’ then should EU’s exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, wine and cosmetics also be labeled as ‘overcapacity’?” He said.

The spokesperson accused the European Union of applying double standards and called on Brussels to return to dialogue and consultation in order to resolve ongoing trade disputes.

“We urge the EU side to return to the right track of dialogue and consultation, and do things that are truly beneficial to the development of China-EU economic and trade relations,” He said.

Tensions between China and the European Union have increased in recent months amid disputes over subsidies, industrial competition, and access to critical supply chains.

According to Chinese state-run media, China–EU bilateral trade reached $860 billion in 2025, with both sides remaining each other’s second-largest trading partners.

News.Az