Yandex metrika counter

China launches new test satellite

  • World
  • Share
China launches new test satellite

China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Tianxing-1 test satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 15th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

News.az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      