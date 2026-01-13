China opposes US interference in Iran amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has voiced opposition to any potential U.S. interference in Iran’s internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

“We are consistently against [US] interference in the domestic politics of other states,” Mao told a briefing, commenting on the possibility of American military action against Tehran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She added that Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to maintain national stability.

The remarks come after former President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries conducting business with Iran, following widespread protests in the Islamic Republic. The U.S. leader has not ruled out the use of force against Tehran, while Iranian protesters have blamed the United States and Israel for the unrest.

