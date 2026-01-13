Trump announces 25% tariff on nations doing business with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States.

The move comes as Washington considers its response to the largest anti-government protests in Iran in years, News.Az reports.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US president stressed: "This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

There was no official documentation from the White House of the policy on its website, nor information about the legal authority Trump would use to impose the tariffs, or whether they would be aimed at all of Iran's trading partners.

