+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese government on Wednesday heaped ​praise on the countries ‌that denied overflight permission for the aircraft of Taiwan ​President Lai Ching-te, ​declaring that the one China ⁠principle is the norm ​of international relations.

At a ​regular news conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan ​Affairs Office expressed appreciation ​for the position and "practice" of those ‌countries ⁠in adhering to the one-China principle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lai said on Tuesday he had cancelled ​his ​trip ⁠to Eswatini this week, after his government ​accused China of pressing ​the ⁠Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to revoke permission for ⁠his ​aircraft to fly ​over their territories.

News.Az