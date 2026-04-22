China praises countries that blocked Taiwan overflight to Africa
The Chinese government on Wednesday heaped praise on the countries that denied overflight permission for the aircraft of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, declaring that the one China principle is the norm of international relations.
At a regular news conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed appreciation for the position and "practice" of those countries in adhering to the one-China principle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Lai said on Tuesday he had cancelled his trip to Eswatini this week, after his government accused China of pressing the Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to revoke permission for his aircraft to fly over their territories.
By Faig Mahmudov