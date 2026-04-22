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China praises countries that blocked Taiwan overflight to Africa

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China praises countries that blocked Taiwan overflight to Africa
Source: Reuters

The Chinese government on Wednesday heaped ​praise on the countries ‌that denied overflight permission for the aircraft of Taiwan ​President Lai Ching-te, ​declaring that the one China ⁠principle is the norm ​of international relations.

At a ​regular news conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan ​Affairs Office expressed appreciation ​for the position and "practice" of those ‌countries ⁠in adhering to the one-China principle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Lai said on Tuesday he had cancelled ​his ​trip ⁠to Eswatini this week, after his government ​accused China of pressing ​the ⁠Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to revoke permission for ⁠his ​aircraft to fly ​over their territories.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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