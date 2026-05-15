TSMC to sell 152 million shares in chipmaker Vanguard

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has announced plans to sell up to 152 million shares in Vanguard International Semiconductor through a block trade to institutional investors, reducing its ownership in the company.

The move will lower TSMC’s stake in Vanguard International Semiconductor to about 19%, down from roughly 27.1% on a fully diluted basis, according to the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it does not intend to sell additional shares in the foreseeable future, signaling that the transaction is a targeted portfolio adjustment rather than a broader exit.

The sale will be conducted via a block trade targeting financial institutional investors, a common method used for large equity transactions to minimize market disruption.

The announcement comes as major semiconductor players continue to fine-tune cross-shareholdings and focus on core manufacturing operations amid shifting global demand and increasing capital intensity in chip production.

News.Az