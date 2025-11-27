China releases white paper on arms control in new era

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation in the New Era,", News. az reports citing Xinhua.

The white paper said that China plays a constructive role in international arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation, and actively offers its initiatives and solutions.

China has been and will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, it said.

The white paper was released to comprehensively present China's policies and practices on arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation, and its position on security governance in emerging fields such as outer space, cyberspace, and artificial intelligence.

It was also to restate China's commitment to safeguarding world peace and security, and to call on countries around the world to work together for international arms control.

