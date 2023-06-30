China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves are expected to scorch vast parts of the country, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

During daylight hours on Friday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Xinjiang are forecast to reach between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

Temperatures in some areas of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Henan will even exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the same period, according to the forecast.

The center has advised people to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

News.Az