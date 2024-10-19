China-Russia ties built on mutual respect, says Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the relationship between China and Russia is built on the basis of mutual respect, News.Az reports citing CGTN .

Putin made the comments while responding to a question from CGTN during his meeting with representatives of leading media outlets from BRICS countries in Moscow. CGTN was the outlet representing Chinese media.The Russian president said the rapid growth of bilateral trade in recent years between China and Russia has been built on equality and mutual benefit, adding that the two countries are committed to listening to each other and safeguarding each other's interests.This is not an empty phrase, but the reality of bilateral cooperation, he said.The current trade balance structure between China and Russia comes thanks to both sides' joint efforts, said Putin. "Our focus is not just on discussions; we take action."In response to a question about the future of China-Russia relations, Putin said the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and science and technology. Russia will continue to enhance its energy exports to China, including oil and natural gas, and will work to expand agriculture cooperation with China, he added.Putin's Friday meeting with the media came days ahead of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, the first one after the group's expansion from five members to 10. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members, joining Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.Regarding greater BRICS cooperation, Putin said each of these countries has its own unique culture and history and own comparative advantages in the global division of labor, and interaction with these countries is of interest to all BRICS participants.When new players, new participants and new members appear and join any international organization, they make their own contributions, he added.Putin said the inclusion of new member countries in a shared framework provides a platform for all sides to exchange ideas and expand cooperation, not only in the economy but also in areas such as culture, film, youth and people-to-people exchanges.When it comes to the U.S. strategy of containment of China, Putin said that the U.S. cannot stop China's development as economic development is an objective process related to various factors.The U.S.'s effort to contain China's development negatively affects the U.S. economy as well, he added, warning that if the trend persists, it could render various U.S. sectors totally uncompetitive.Putin also answered questions from journalists on other issues like the Ukraine crisis and the global financial system at Friday's meeting.

News.Az