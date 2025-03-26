China's BYD targets 800,000 cars in overseas sales by 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD aims to double its sales outside China to over 800,000 cars in 2025 and will look to overcome tariffs by assembling cars locally, its chairman told analysts on an earnings call on Tuesday.

BYD, which sold 417,204 units abroad in 2024, expects to see "a substantial rise" in its market share in Britain, which is "very open" to competitive Chinese products, according to a transcript of the call Wang Chuanfu, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They also see "great opportunities" to grow rapidly in Latin American and South East Asian countries, where the governments and people are friendly with Chinese brands, he said.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

News.Az