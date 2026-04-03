China's Politburo member Ma Xingrui under investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ma Xingrui, a member of China’s Politburo and former Communist Party chief of Xinjiang, is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption authorities, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

He is the third member of the ruling party’s top political body to face scrutiny during the current term that began in 2022, an occurrence not seen in decades.

Previously, He Weidong, former vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), was investigated and expelled from both the party and military in October. Another CMC vice-chairman, Zhang Youxia, who is also a Politburo member, was placed under investigation in January for suspected serious violations of party discipline and law, according to the Ministry of Defence.

With these developments, the Politburo now has 21 active members. Xinhua reported that the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is investigating Ma for “serious violations of discipline and law,” a term commonly used to refer to corruption.

News.Az