China's top diplomat advocates for strengthening China-Brazil cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with a high-level Brazilian delegation led by Rui Costa, chief of staff of the presidency, in Beijing on Thursday, calling for deepening practical cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, noted that China and Brazil are the largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres, respectively, with highly complementary economies, aligned development strategies and shared governance concepts.Under the new circumstances, the all-round strategic cooperation between China and Brazil not only serves the long-term and fundamental interests of the two peoples, but also sets a good example for the solidarity and coordination of countries in the Global South, Wang said.China attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil and is full of confidence in Brazil's development prospects, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work with Brazil to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, enhance strategic collaboration and jointly build a community with a shared future.Costa and the other delegation members said Brazil is willing to push for more tangible results in cooperation in various fields, such as economy, trade, finance, infrastructure, green transformation, re-industrialization, and scientific and technological innovation.The Brazilian side is ready to enhance the strategic relationship of the two countries and push the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, said the delegation.The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on improving global governance and agreed to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, international fairness and justice, and to become an important stabilizing force in today's turbulent world.

News.Az