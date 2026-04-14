China's Xi outlines four-point proposal for Middle East peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward a four-point proposal aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East during a meeting in Beijing with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The proposal is based on four key principles: adherence to peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, commitment to the international rule of law, and coordination between development and security.

Xi presented the initiative as part of broader efforts to support stability and cooperation in the Middle East region.