China's Xiaomi faces decline in EV orders amid consumer backlash

But Xiaomi is now facing a wave of consumer angst that began last month following a fatal accident involving an SU7.

The accident, which is still under investigation, prompted widespread public discussion over the safety of the kinds of smart driving features offered by Xiaomi. Chinese regulators have since further tightened regulatory oversight on the marketing and promotion of such features.

Xiaomi did not respond to a Reuters request for comment for this story.

New orders for the SU7 fell 55% in April from March and the trend continued in May, with a 13,500 orders placed in the first two weeks of the month, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

That compared to 23,000 orders in the second week of March alone, a weekly all-time high.

Xiaomi was pulled into further controversy last week after it apologised for what it called "unclear communication" following complaints from customers.

SU7 owners said the company had falsely advertised the design of a dual-vent carbon fiber hood it offers at an additional charge of 42,000 yuan ($5,826) on its SU7 Ultra.

Nearly 400 owners of the SU7 Ultra had asked for refunds after finding the hood had no air ducts inside, which contradicted previous claims by Xiaomi and its CEO Lei Jun, Shanghai government-owned media the Paper reported on Tuesday. "This crisis not only exposes the credibility crisis of Xiaomi SU7, but also the distortion of some values ​​in the current new energy vehicle industry," it wrote. Lei, who is a social media star in China with 26 million followers on Weibo, said on Saturday the past month had been the most difficult period for him since he founded the electronics maker a decade ago. Other customers and analysts told Reuters that Xiaomi's delivery time estimates for SU7s were creating confusion. Purchasers have often found the estimates greatly overestimate delivery times, and they receive their cars much sooner than expected. That's led some analysts to question whether Xiaomi is seeking to create an artificial sense of scarcity as a marketing tactic.