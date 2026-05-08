China's Zeekr set to bring flagship hybrid SUVs to Australia

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Chinese automaker Zeekr will launch its new 8X and 9X plug-in hybrid SUVs in Australia in about nine months, though the company is unlikely to release both luxury models at the same time.

Zeekr has not yet decided which model—the 8X or the 9X—will arrive first. However, the 7GT electric wagon is expected to reach the Australian market ahead of both SUVs, News.Az reports, citing the portal Carsales.

According to Zeekr International CEO Mars Chen, one of the models will arrive “probably at the end of this year” and the other “at the beginning of next year.”

Neither the 8X nor the 9X will be offered as fully electric vehicles. Instead, both will use a plug-in hybrid system combining 55kWh or 77kWh batteries with three electric motors and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, aiming to deliver high performance and extended driving range.

Production of right-hand drive versions has not yet started. Zeekr is reportedly considering launching the 7GT electric wagon first, as right-hand drive production is about to begin for the UK market.

The 8X is expected to be the more affordable of the two models, with pricing likely below $100,000 for standard dual-motor versions producing around 660kW. The Australian lineup may include variants similar to China’s Max, Ultra, and Ultra+ grades, with different battery options ranging from 55kWh to 70kWh. A flagship tri-motor version producing 1030kW and accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 2.96 seconds is also expected to be offered.

Based on Zeekr’s local 7X pricing, the 8X could be priced between approximately $85,000 and $130,000 depending on specification. Its size, at around 5100mm, places it closer to larger SUVs such as the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, even though its entry pricing may be closer to mid-size premium SUVs like the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

The larger 9X, despite being only slightly longer, will serve as Zeekr’s flagship SUV. It is expected to be priced above $100,000 in Australia and will compete with models such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Range Rover.

Neither the 8X nor the 9X will qualify for Australia’s Fringe Benefits Tax exemption for novated leases, as both are plug-in hybrids. However, Zeekr has indicated that fully electric versions of both models could be developed in the future.

For now, Mars Chen said the hybrid system is intended to make the vehicles suitable for a wide range of driving conditions and customer needs, particularly in segments typically occupied by vehicles like the BMW X5 and X7.

“For the 8X and 9X, the idea to make those cars hybrid is to make those cars fit all scenarios,” he said.

Both models are currently on sale in China and will first be exported to left-hand drive markets such as the Middle East and Europe from mid-2026.

When they arrive in Australia, the 8X and 9X are expected to provide additional growth opportunities for Zeekr, although the 7X electric SUV is still anticipated to remain the brand’s primary sales driver.

News.Az