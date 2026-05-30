Wang Yi calls for stronger China–Canada partnership

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Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China looks forward to working with Canada to jointly advance a new China–Canada strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

He made the remarks during talks with former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Chretien had initiated what he described as the “golden decade” of China–Canada relations during his tenure as prime minister.

He added that the improvement in China–Canada relations meets the aspirations of both peoples.

China looks forward to working with Canada to jointly advance the China–Canada new strategic partnership, he said again.

Highlighting China’s rapid development, Chretien said the economies of Canada and China are highly complementary.

He also expressed his willingness to contribute to friendly exchanges between the two nations.

News.Az