India advances defense ties with key partners at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

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India on Saturday continued its high-level defence engagements on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh holding separate bilateral meetings with senior counterparts from the Netherlands, Australia, and the European Union, News.Az reports, citing The Print.

The discussions underscored India’s focus on strengthening defence cooperation, military interoperability, and defence industrial collaboration with key partners.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, with talks centred on expanding bilateral defence cooperation.

Both sides discussed “strengthening military-to-military ties” and explored “opportunities for defence industrial collaboration,” reflecting what was described as the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands.

The post stated: “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, #Netherlands Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and Netherlands.”

In another post, the Ministry of Defence said Singh held discussions with Australian Defence Secretary Meghan Quinn. The two sides reviewed progress under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, assessed upcoming high-level exchanges, and identified new areas to deepen defence cooperation across shared strategic priorities.

The post said: “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Defence Secretary #Australia Ms Meghan Quinn. Both sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, discussed forthcoming high-level engagements, and explored avenues to further strengthen #DefenceCooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

India and the European Union also strengthened ongoing strategic engagement in defence and security through high-level discussions aimed at expanding cooperation on shared priorities on the sidelines of the forum.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with European External Action Service Secretary General Belen Martinez Carbonell and Deputy Chair of the European Union Military Committee Lt Gen Enrico Barduani.

The post added: “The meeting advanced strategic dialogue between #India and the #EuropeanUnion, with discussions on shared security interests and avenues for deepening defence and strategic cooperation.”

Earlier, Singh paid tribute at the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore, laying a wreath in honour of soldiers who died in the World Wars.

The Ministry of Defence said: “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh paid solemn tributes at the Kranji War Memorial in #Singapore and laid a wreath in honour of the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World Wars. The honour symbolises close ties between India and Singapore in remembering shared history.”

He also held talks with Canada’s Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence Kelvin Brosseau on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, discussing ways to strengthen defence cooperation and explore deeper collaboration across key domains.

News.Az