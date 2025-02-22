China says military drills off Australia's east coast follow international law

When asked about the drills at a daily news briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the drills were organized by the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) as part of routine training exercises in distant waters, which were carried out in a safe, regulated and professional manner, News.Az reports citing CGTN.

The Australian government had issued a warning to airlines on Friday regarding potential live-fire exercises by the Chinese navy in the Tasman Sea, which lies between Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian side said that it had been closely monitoring the Chinese navy task group in the country's exclusive economic zone off its east coast since the group entered Australia's maritime approaches last week. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated on Thursday that the ships did not pose any threats and did not breach any maritime laws.