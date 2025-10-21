China secures $14 billion in projects in Argentina
Reuters
With $14 billion in investment projects and growing exports, China has solidified its position as a key trading partner for Argentina.
The relationship between the two countries has been at the center of debate as the U.S. Treasury agreed to a $20 billion currency swap to support the economic reform program led by President Javier Milei, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
"We don't want another failed state in Latin America, and a strong, stable Argentina as a good neighbor is explicitly in the strategic interest of the United States," Bessent said.
Earlier, the Treasury secretary expressed an intent to limit China's presence in Argentina, particularly in strategic sectors such as ports, military bases and observation centers.