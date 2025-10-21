US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges Europe to tighten economic pressure on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States supports achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine and expects Europe to take a stronger role in intensifying economic pressure on Russia, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said following talks with European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Bessent emphasized the importance of “increased G7 economic pressure against Russia” to help bring the war to an end, while also calling for a united global stance against China’s export restrictions and efforts to diversify supply chains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I underscored America’s commitment to a lasting, durable peace in Ukraine, and the need for Europe to take the lead on increased G7 economic pressure against Russia,” Bessent said.

He added that the US and its allies must counter “China’s reckless imposition of export controls” and work toward ensuring the sustainable supply of critical goods.

Bessent’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. US officials recently told European partners during IMF meetings in Washington that Washington would not yet join an initiative to channel frozen Russian funds to Kyiv.

European Commissioner Dombrovskis previously said that the US had shown support for IMF and EU efforts to explore such mechanisms. The European Commission estimates that around $5 billion in Russian assets are frozen in the US, while €210 billion are held across Europe.

The issue will be discussed at the European Council meeting on October 23 in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address EU leaders on future financial assistance plans.

