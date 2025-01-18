China sees 9.9% rise in foreign companies in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's Ministry of Commerce announced the establishment of 59,080 new foreign-funded companies across the country in 2024, marking a 9.9 percent increase compared to the previous year. However, the total actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in China decreased by 27.1 percent year-on-year, totaling 826.25 billion yuan (approximately $114.76 billion), News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry highlighted that the manufacturing sector attracted 221.21 billion yuan in FDI, while the services sector drew 584.56 billion yuan. High-tech manufacturing secured 96.29 billion yuan, accounting for 11.7 percent of total FDI inflows.Among specialized sectors, investment in medical equipment manufacturing surged by 98.7 percent, while the professional and technical services sector grew by 40.8 percent. The computer and office equipment manufacturing sector also saw a significant increase of 21.9 percent.By source of investment, Spain led with a remarkable 130.8 percent increase in FDI, followed by Singapore with a 10.8 percent rise and Germany with a 2.2 percent uptick.

News.Az