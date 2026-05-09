China sees double-digit growth in foreign trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s foreign trade in yuan-denominated terms increased by 14.2 percent year-on-year in April, according to data released Saturday by the General Administration of Customs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The total value of imports and exports of goods reached 4.38 trillion yuan (approximately 639.4 billion US dollars) during the month, the data showed.

Exports rose 9.8 percent compared with the same period last year to 2.48 trillion yuan, while imports increased more sharply by 20.6 percent to 1.9 trillion yuan, according to the report.

For the January–April period, China’s total foreign trade volume reached 16.23 trillion yuan, representing a 14.9 percent year-on-year increase.

News.Az