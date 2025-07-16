China spends billions to close A.I. gap with U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is rapidly emerging as a global force in artificial intelligence, using massive state investment to challenge U.S. dominance.

After OpenAI restricted China’s access to its advanced systems last year, Chinese firms like DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Huawei accelerated development of their own open-source A.I. models, now ranked among the world’s best, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Beijing has spent a decade applying its industrial policy playbook — the same used to dominate electric vehicles and solar energy — to build the A.I. tech stack, funding chip manufacturing, data centers, and talent hubs. Local governments have poured billions into start-up incubators like Hangzhou’s “Dream Town,” while a $100 billion national fund has boosted semiconductor production.

The U.S. has tried to curb China’s progress by restricting access to advanced chips from Nvidia, but Chinese firms are racing to produce alternatives. Huawei recently launched an open-source A.I. system, joining Alibaba, ByteDance, and Baidu in making models publicly available to attract global developers.

Analysts warn China’s strategy could reshape global tech standards, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman framing the rivalry as “democratic A.I. versus authoritarian A.I.”

China’s rapid progress narrows the gap with Silicon Valley, potentially giving Beijing an edge in setting the future rules of artificial intelligence.

News.Az