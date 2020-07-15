China 'strongly' opposes UK's 5G decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday Beijing "strongly" opposes the United Kingdom's decision to remove Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s equipment from its 5G network.

Downing Street said that the decision was made due to national security concerns, as well as to help UK telecoms networks and the country's economy.

Earlier today, Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang claimed that using Chinese equipment to build networking infrastructure would be like allowing a Trojan horse inside the system.

(c) Teletrader

News.Az

News.Az