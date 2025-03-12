Yandex metrika counter

China to host key talks on Tehran's nuclear issue with Russia, Iran

China to host key talks on Tehran's nuclear issue with Russia, Iran
Beijing will host a meeting on March 14 to discuss Tehran's nuclear issue, with representatives from China, Russia, and Iran in attendance, said official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning.

"On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing with the participation of China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue, which will be chaired by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu," she told a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Mao said that Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and Iran - by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

She said that besides the Iranian issue, the negotiators "will address other matters of mutual interest.".


