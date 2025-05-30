China to restart seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

China halted imports of Japanese seafood, citing concerns that the release of treated, diluted—yet still slightly radioactive—wastewater could pose a threat to the fishing industry and coastal communities in eastern China.

China will resume seafood imports from Japan that it banned in 2023 over worries about the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, a Japanese minister has said, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the agreement was reached after officials met in Beijing and the imports will resume once paperwork is complete.

China said talks this week made "substantial progress," but did not confirm an agreement with Japan on the issue that has been a significant political and diplomatic point of tension.

"Seafood is an important export item for Japan and a resumption of its export to China is a major milestone," Koizumi said.

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also welcomed the move, saying: "It will be a big first step that would help Japan and China to tackle a number of remaining issues between the two countries."

But officials said China's ban on farm and fisheries products from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, is still in place and that they will keep pushing toward their lifting.

China's General Administration of Customs said in a statement that the two sides had held "a new round of technical exchanges on the safety issues of Japanese aquatic products...and achieved substantial progress," but did not mention any agreement.

