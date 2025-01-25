China to see significant rise in natural gas consumption

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's natural gas consumption is expected to increase by 6.5% this year compared to last year, reaching around 456 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to data released by Shanghai Petroleum and Gas Trading Center.

With the influence of economic stability and growth policies, China's natural gas consumption has been on an upward trajectory, alongside an increase in domestic gas production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. One of the most populated countries of the world, China imports the largest amount of natural gas via pipeline and as LNG for industrial production and residential heating. The energy hungry Chinese economy pushes Beijing to secure more energy imports, mostly LNG.With accelerated infrastructure investments like pipelines and LNG terminals, significant advances have been made in natural gas supply security, with China's dependency on foreign gas in 2024 estimated at 40.9%.- Significant increase in LNG imports from the USChina's total natural gas consumption in 2024 was 428 bcm, with an increase of 8.4% from the previous year.In China, where a significant portion of gas supply comes from domestic production, the natural gas output in 2024 increased by approximately 6% from the previous year to 246.4 bcm. Imports during the same period rose by 9.9%, reaching around 182 bcm.The share of pipeline gas imports was 76.6 bcm, while LNG imports stood at 105.6 bcm.Key suppliers for LNG imports included Australia, Qatar, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United States, and Papua New Guinea. Notably, LNG imports from the United States increased by 53.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year.The increase in residential and commercial usage, along with the rise in the number of LNG-fueled vehicles, is a significant factor in the demand surge.Of the 246.4 bcm produced in China, 205.3 bcm were from conventional natural gas, with the remainder coming from shale gas, coalbed methane, and coal-to-gas. 2024 marks the sixth consecutive year where China's domestic gas production increased by approximately 13 bcm annually.In gas production, the Tarim Basin in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Ordos Basin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Sichuan Province stood out. New production projects are underway across various provinces to enhance reserve development and production capacity.- Consumption is predicted to rise by 6.5% in 2025.In 2025, an increase in China's natural gas consumption is expected, particularly in urban gas and industrial sectors. Alongside domestic production, securing supply through imports is targeted, with natural gas expected to play a larger role in China's new energy system.Natural gas consumption is projected to rise by 6.5% from the previous year, reaching 456 bcm, with domestic production expected to contribute approximately 261.9 bcm.Furthermore, in 2025, imports via pipeline are expected to be around 84.9 bcm, with LNG imports surpassing 100 bcm.

News.Az