China to tighten car export rules from 2026

Several ministries in China have published a notice stating that, starting January 1, 2026, strict controls will be introduced on the export of used vehicles from China when less than 180 days have passed since their initial registration, News.Az reports citing Chinese Automobiles.

This measure is intended to curb the well-known practice in which cars were first registered in China and then exported as used vehicles with zero mileage, including exports to Russia.

As a result of such activity, foreign countries become flooded with models that are not adapted for their markets, and servicing these cars also becomes problematic. At the same time, car manufacturers themselves cannot compete on pricing with this alternative import channel.

According to “Russian Automobile”, beginning next year independent exporters will have to obtain the manufacturer’s approval to export zero-mileage vehicles. One of the conditions for receiving such approval will be the presence in the destination country of at least several service centers capable of servicing that specific brand. Without this, export licenses will not be issued.

Expert comments on the idea of ranking driving schools

Source: Network Alliance Trucks

Introducing a ranking system for driving schools based on data on road accidents involving their graduates will help improve the quality of driver training. This was stated to Izvestia by Alexey Ivanov, owner of the commercial vehicle dealership network Alliance Trucks.

According to the expert, once such a ranking is created, driving schools will begin investing in updating their training programs, improving instructor qualifications, and acquiring modern equipment, since their business will depend on it. He added that, alongside improving the institutions themselves, it is also important to work on enhancing road infrastructure and tightening control over compliance with traffic regulations.

Ivanov noted that a rating system that takes into account accident rates among graduates during the first five years after obtaining their licenses could create healthy competition among more than 7,500 driving schools. Thanks to this, the market would naturally filter out players who fail to provide adequate training, he explained.

“Of course, driving schools are concerned that they will be evaluated based on factors not entirely under their control — a driver may get into an accident years later for various reasons. This is a fair point, and it is important that the Interior Ministry, when developing the criteria, considers not only raw accident statistics but also the share of students who pass their exam on the first attempt, the quality of the school’s material and technical base, and the qualifications of instructors,” the specialist said.

The auto expert emphasized that the effectiveness of transparency can already be proven through international experience. He cited the United Kingdom, where an instructor rating system is in place, and the Netherlands, where driving school statistics are openly published.

Earlier, the State Duma passed in the second and third readings a draft law granting the Interior Ministry the authority to develop evaluation criteria on the basis of which a ranking of the best driving schools will be formed.

News.Az