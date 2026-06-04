World's first trillionaire announced: All eyes on him

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Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk could become the first person in history to amass a fortune exceeding $1 trillion following the anticipated initial public offering of SpaceX, according to media reports.

The Guardian reported that Musk's wealth, currently estimated at more than $800 billion by Forbes, could surpass the trillion-dollar mark as early as next week if the planned stock market debut of SpaceX proceeds as expected, News.az reports.

The IPO is projected to be the largest in history, with approximately 555.6 million shares expected to be offered at $135 each. The offering would value SpaceX at around $1.77 trillion.

Musk is not expected to sell any of his personal shares during the offering and would retain control of roughly 82.4 percent of the company's voting stock. His stake in SpaceX is estimated to be worth about $542 billion.

SpaceX plays a key role in Musk's long-term vision of establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars and remains one of the leading aerospace contractors for the U.S. government. The company also provides launch services for numerous NASA missions.

The report comes amid scrutiny over financial interests linked to Musk's business empire. Bloomberg previously reported that several senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump have interests in either SpaceX or Musk's artificial intelligence venture xAI, raising questions about potential financial gains from the company's public listing.

If the IPO reaches the expected valuation, it could mark a historic milestone both for SpaceX and for Musk's personal fortune.

News.Az