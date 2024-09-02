China urges full implementation of UN resolutions for Gaza cease-fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, China urged for the "full" implementation of UN resolutions on the Gaza cease-fire to facilitate the prompt release of hostages, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"The pressing imperative is to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bring about an immediate cease-fire, and create conditions for the early release of those held captive," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular news conference.“China expresses deep regret for the death of the six (Israeli) captives,” the official added.She said China will continue to collaborate with the international community "to play a constructive role" in efforts to de-escalate tensions.Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last Oct. 7 by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.The Israeli onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 93,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

