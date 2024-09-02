China urges full implementation of UN resolutions for Gaza cease-fire
On Monday, China urged for the "full" implementation of UN resolutions on the Gaza cease-fire to facilitate the prompt release of hostages, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency."The pressing imperative is to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bring about an immediate cease-fire, and create conditions for the early release of those held captive," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular news conference.
“China expresses deep regret for the death of the six (Israeli) captives,” the official added.
She said China will continue to collaborate with the international community "to play a constructive role" in efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last Oct. 7 by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
The Israeli onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 93,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.