China urges stronger US ties at ping-pong diplomacy anniversary

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China’s Vice-President Han Zheng has called for stronger people-to-people ties with the United States, as he marked the 55th anniversary of so-called “ping-pong diplomacy” at an event in Beijing.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony on Friday, Han said relations between the world’s two largest economies were at a “critical juncture”, warning that the choices made by both sides could shape the future global order, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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He was delivering a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said that China and the United States “being partners and friends” was both a lesson of history and a necessity in the present day.

Han said experience had shown that a “stable, healthy and sustainable” relationship between Beijing and Washington served not only their own citizens, but also broader international expectations.

He urged both sides to draw on historical lessons and follow the consensus reached by their leaders, calling for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and efforts towards mutually beneficial cooperation.

Referring to the legacy of ping-pong diplomacy – widely seen as a turning point in China-US relations in the early 1970s – Han said renewed efforts were needed to revive its spirit in a modern context.

He stressed the importance of expanding exchanges between young people, local communities and sporting groups, describing such initiatives as key to building trust.

At the event, Han also launched a new China-US youth sports exchange programme alongside guests from both countries.

He said he hoped American participants would return home with a better understanding of China and lasting friendships, adding that both nations should work together to “write a new chapter” in bilateral ties.

News.Az