Tag:
Anniversary
Türkiye's Erdogan commemorates victims of 2023 earthquakes
06 Feb 2026-16:12
Survivors seek justice year after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash killed 38
25 Dec 2025-10:14
Tbilisi march marks protest anniversary over stalled EU bid
29 Nov 2025-12:42
Azerbaijan commemorates victims of the 2020 Barda missile attack
27 Oct 2025-10:36
Japan marks WWII defeat anniversary with controversial shrine visits
15 Aug 2025-09:54
Azerbaijan MoD holds mini football tournament dedicated to the anniversary of National Leader -
VIDEO
04 May 2024-23:30
105 years pass since liberation of Baku from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation
14 Sep 2023-20:06
Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement on anniversary of luminary of Azerbaijani poetry
21 Mar 2023-17:27
Azerbaijan commemorates 32nd anniversary of January 20 tragedy
19 Jan 2022-20:09
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)
19 Jan 2022-21:27
