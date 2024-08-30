China urges US to reduce nuclear arsenal, halt proliferation

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has called on the United States to substantively reduce its nuclear arsenal and stop the proliferation of nuclear materials and technology.

Beijing also urged Washington to refrain from extending nuclear deterrence or expanding a nuclear alliance, News.Az reports citing Chinese media.Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, expressed China's strong opposition to what it sees as Washington's expansion of its nuclear arsenal and its avoidance of nuclear disarmament responsibilities, under the guise of a so-called China nuclear threat”.Wu emphasized that China adheres to a self-defense nuclear strategy and maintains its nuclear capabilities at the minimal level necessary for national security.He also pointed out that it is widely known that the U.S. possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and maintains a policy allowing the first use of nuclear weapons.

News.Az