China-US trade sees sharp decline in November

  • Economics
Image: Nikkei Asia

Trade between China and the United States declined significantly in 2025.

From January to November, the China-US bilateral trade totaled $514.66 billion, down 17.5% compared with the same period last year, according to China's General Administration of Customs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chinese exports to the U.S. fell 18.9% to $385.9 billion, while imports from the U.S. decreased 13.2% to $128.76 billion. In November alone, bilateral trade declined by 2.7%, with Chinese exports down 3.2% and imports from the U.S. up slightly by 0.9%.

China imports items such as soybeans, cotton, corn, microchips, SUVs, coking coal, copper, and copper ore from the U.S., while exporting products including smartphones, computers, lithium-ion batteries, children’s toys, plastic goods, security cameras, household appliances, clothing, and footwear.

In contrast, trade between the two countries grew 3.7% in the previous year, reaching $688.28 billion, but had already fallen 11.6% in 2023 to $664.45 billion.

In November, reports indicated that Chinese authorities were developing a system to limit rare earth metal supplies to companies associated with the U.S. military. The Wall Street Journal noted that such a mechanism would allow President Xi Jinping to fulfill his agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on facilitating supply, while preventing these strategic materials from reaching the U.S. defense sector.


