China vows to uphold 'fairness' in tariff negotiations with US

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao stated on Friday that China firmly opposes what he called the Trump administration's "abuse" of tariffs and has responded with "resolute countermeasures."

While Beijing has since agreed to negotiations with the United States, Wang insisted it will continue to "defend international fairness and justice and maintaining the international economic and trade order," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Wang made the remarks at a meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov. He added that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia has "maintained a good momentum of development."

News.Az