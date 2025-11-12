China vows to work with Spain to access Latin American markets

During talks with Spanish King Felipe VI, China's President Xi Jinping stated that both countries should work together to explore third-party markets, including those in Latin America.

Xi also sought “more strategically resilient and dynamic” ties with Spain as Felipe VI marks his maiden trip to China, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Chinese leader hosted the Spanish King, who is on a state visit to China — his first since ascending the throne in 2014 — as well as Queen Letizia in Beijing.

Beijing and Madrid “should expand two-way investment, create more landmark projects, leverage their complementary strengths and jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America,” Xi told Felipe.

Spain commands influence in many parts of Latin America because of its past rule.

He called for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations to attain “greater international influence,” Xinhua News reported.

News.Az