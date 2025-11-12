Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in green energy, industrial park projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Lyu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd., to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, President Aliyev said it provides a valuable opportunity to explore potential collaboration. He noted that many Chinese companies operate in Azerbaijan and pointed out that the number of Chinese tourists has increased following the introduction of a visa-free regime between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president also recalled his state and working visits to China earlier this year, emphasizing that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China has expanded further as a result.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Lyu Jun said Baku’s development had left a positive impression and highlighted the friendly attitude shown to the delegation in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on potential cooperation between Azerbaijan and China Datang Corporation Ltd. in areas such as energy transition, green energy, and green industrial park projects.

