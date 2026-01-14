China’s 200,000 satellites and 2,000-year-old computer

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is pushing the limits of physics with a massive centrifuge that can spin multi-tonne samples at unprecedented speeds, aiming to compress space and time for advanced research.

Chinese firms have applied to the UN’s International Telecommunication Union to launch over 200,000 internet satellites. This comes amid tensions with the US over crowded orbital space and Starlink’s expansion, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

In northwest China, scientists are turning barren deserts green using blue-green algae, helping plants survive in areas where shifting sands previously made growth impossible.

From ancient “computers” like early Chinese looms to futuristic megaconstellations, China is blending history and innovation to make science headlines worldwide.

