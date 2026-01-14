Musk offers free Starlink in Iran amid internet blackout

+ ↺ − 16 px

US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has waived the Starlink subscription fee in Iran as nationwide protests continue.

A person familiar with Starlink’s operations confirmed the free service, requesting anonymity as the information is not public, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

NetBlocks, an Internet monitoring service, reports that Iran has experienced an internet blackout lasting over 96 hours.

On January 9, the Iranian Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies stated that it was taking measures to restore connectivity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on January 12 that the government blocked internet access during protests to prevent foreign-orchestrated terrorist operations.

News.Az