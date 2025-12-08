China’s rare earth exports surge in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s rare earth exports rose sharply in November, the first full month after President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to accelerate shipments of the strategically important minerals.





According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, exports jumped 26.5% from October, reaching 5,493.9 metric tons — the second consecutive monthly increase, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The customs office will release detailed country-by-country figures on December 20, which will clarify whether higher demand from the U.S. or Europe drove the surge.

China’s strict export controls on the 17 rare earth minerals — essential for automobiles, electronics and defence systems — have disrupted global supply chains since their introduction in April. The requirement for individual export licences created shortages, particularly in the auto sector, and strengthened Beijing’s leverage in trade negotiations with Washington.

Last week, Reuters reported that China issued its first “general licences”, year-long permits designed to speed up shipments following the Xi–Trump meeting. Their impact is expected to be reflected more clearly in next year’s trade data.

From January to November, China exported 58,193.1 tons of rare earths, an 11.6% rise year-on-year.

