China’s Wang Yi to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China Wang Yi is expected to arrive in Moscow Tuesday after noon, a source close to the organization of the visit told TASS, News.Az reports.

"It is expected that Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in hours after lunch," the source said.

On Monday, Wang Yi was in Budapest, where he met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Prior to that, he attended the Munich Security Conference, where he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with Wang Yi during the latter’s visit to Moscow.

News.Az