China’s Xi calls for “proper handling of frictions” at tense EU-China summit

In a high-stakes summit marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged EU leaders on Thursday to “properly handle differences and frictions,” amid growing tensions over trade and geopolitical issues.

Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi cautioned Brussels against recent trade restrictions targeting China, emphasizing that current European challenges “do not come from China,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

He stressed the importance of open cooperation and warned against “building walls and fortresses” through protectionist policies, saying “decoupling and breaking chains will only result in isolation.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged the strains, describing EU-China relations as at an “inflection point.” She highlighted the EU’s growing trade deficit with China, which hit a record 305.8 billion euros ($360 billion) last year, and called for China to present “real solutions” to rebalance trade ties. The EU has recently imposed measures against Chinese exports such as electric vehicles, citing concerns over industrial overcapacity and market distortions.

The summit, shortened abruptly at Beijing’s request to a single day, reflected the complicated backdrop of escalating trade disputes, EU alignment with U.S. policies, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Xi subtly warned EU officials to “make correct strategic choices,” in a veiled critique of Brussels’ hawkish stance.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang later on Thursday. Both sides aim to finalize a modest joint statement on climate cooperation, one of the few positive areas in the relationship.

Observers note that since the early Trump administration, EU-China cooperation on trade challenges had shown promise. However, recent EU compromises with Washington have cooled momentum. Cui Hongjian, a foreign policy expert at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said, “There is currently a lack of impetus for EU-China ties to become closer.”

The summit agenda includes difficult topics like China’s rare earth export controls, which disrupted global supply chains and temporarily halted European automotive production lines earlier this year. Though China’s exports of rare earth magnets to the EU surged in June, customs data show levels remain below last year’s figures.

As the EU plans to conclude a trade deal with the United States that imposes a broad 15% tariff on Chinese imports—down from a threatened 30%—the EU-China summit underscores the fragile balance in one of the world’s most critical economic relationships.

Despite tensions, von der Leyen expressed cautious optimism on social media, calling the summit an opportunity “to both advance and rebalance our relationship.”

