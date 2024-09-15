Chinese drone captures stunning moment of volcano eruption - VIDEO
A Chinese drone has captured stunning footage of a volcanic eruption, providing a dramatic view of the natural phenomenon.The footage, taken from a high altitude, shows the volcano erupting with molten lava and ash spewing into the sky. The eruption's intensity and scale are vividly portrayed, offering a rare and powerful perspective of the event.
News.Az presents the video.
#Chinese #drone captures moment of #Volcano eruption pic.twitter.com/VeWULx9sDo— News.Az (@news_az) September 15, 2024