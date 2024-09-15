Yandex metrika counter

Chinese drone captures stunning moment of volcano eruption - VIDEO

A Chinese drone has captured stunning footage of a volcanic eruption, providing a dramatic view of the natural phenomenon.

The footage, taken from a high altitude, shows the volcano erupting with molten lava and ash spewing into the sky. The eruption's intensity and scale are vividly portrayed, offering a rare and powerful perspective of the event.

News.Az presents the video.


