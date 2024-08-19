Chinese, Philippine vessels collide in South China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese and Philippine vessels collided on Monday during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the two countries said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Both countries blamed each other for the incident near the Sabina Shoal.China and the Philippines have had repeated confrontations in the vital waterway in recent months, including around a warship grounded years ago by Manila on the contested Second Thomas Shoal that hosts a garrison.China Coast Guard spokesperson Geng Yu said a Philippine vessel had “deliberately collided” with a Chinese ship early on Monday.“Philippine coast guard vessels ... illegally entered the waters near the Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands without permission from the Chinese government,” Geng said, using the Chinese names for the Sabina Shoal and the Spratly Islands.“The China coast guard took control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law,” Geng added.Manila’s National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, meanwhile, said two of its coast guard ships were damaged in collisions with Chinese vessels that were conducting “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near the Sabina Shoal.The confrontation “resulted in collisions causing structural damage to both Philippine Coast Guard vessels”, Manila said.

