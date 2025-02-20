Chinese scientists achieve breakthrough with world’s most powerful spy camera

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese scientists have made a groundbreaking advancement in optical imaging technology, developing a powerful laser that could revolutionize global surveillance standards.

The technology has the potential to allow China to scrutinize foreign military satellites with unmatched precision or even capture details as fine as a human face from low-Earth orbit, News.Az reports, citing the South China Morning Post.

The team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Aerospace Information Research Institute captured images with millimeter-level resolution from distances exceeding 100km (62 miles), a feat previously deemed unattainable.

The breakthrough was described in a study published on Friday in the peer-reviewed Chinese Journal of Lasers.

During a trial conducted across Qinghai Lake – a sprawling alpine body of water in China’s remote northwest – the researchers deployed a cutting-edge synthetic aperture lidar system, a type of laser-based imaging system with a wide field of vision.

Positioned on the lake’s northern shore, the device targeted arrays of reflective prisms placed 101.8km away under pristine atmospheric conditions with high visibility, minimal cloud cover, and steady wind.

The device was able to quickly spot details measuring as small as 1.7mm across (1/16 inch) and tell the distance to objects with an accuracy of 15.6mm – a level of detail 100 times better than what can be seen with the leading spy cameras and telescopes that use lenses.

News.Az