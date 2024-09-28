Chinese scientists unveil innovative method for lithium extraction from seawater

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese researchers have developed a groundbreaking technique to extract lithium from seawater, presenting a sustainable solution to meet the rising demand for this critical element in renewable energy technologies.

Traditionally, lithium is obtained from hard rock ores, a process that is both energy-intensive and environmentally damaging. The new method employs a solar transpiration-powered lithium extraction and storage (STLES) device, designed by a team led by Zhu Jia from Nanjing University and Mi Baoxia from the University of California, Berkeley, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media. This innovative approach harnesses solar energy to efficiently extract and store lithium from brine.Estimates suggest that approximately 230 billion tons of lithium are present in seawater, a resource 16,000 times greater than current exploitable reserves. Although high costs and technical challenges have hindered seawater lithium extraction from becoming a primary source, this new research could pave the way for its practical application.

